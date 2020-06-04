LDA’s grand operation against private societies

LAHORE: In a grand operation against illegal constructions in privation housing societies, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished several structures on Wednesday.

Moreover, the offices of NESPAK Housing Society, Izmer Town, PASSCO Society, Muhafiz Town and New Lahore City were sealed due to various violations. The operation was initiated on the directions of the LDA DG, officials said, adding the team of Estate Management Wing demolished illegal structures constructed in green belts, disposal sites, school sites and public building sites in various societies including New Lahore City, Punjab University (Phase II) and Government Superior Services Society.