Man demands arrest of relatives’ killers

BATTAGRAM: Police have failed to make any arrests in the murder cases of a man and woman who had been were killed on 15th of Ramazan in Donga area.Gunmen opened fire last month, killing two and injuring another person in the limits of Shamlai Police Station.

“Despite this brutality, the accused have not been arrested and they even fire bullets at our homes every night.

They’ve also threatened to kill me,” former candidate for the KP Assembly and ex-nazim of Shamlai union council Sardar Qasim told a press conference.

He further said that his cousin and aunt were killed without any reason.He said that the district police had also kept quiet over the incident. He said they would start a protest campaign if justice was not dispensed in the case.