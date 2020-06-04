Man booked for sexually assaulting two boys

HARIPUR: The police have booked a man for allegedly molesting two boys in Gheba village, police said here on Wednesday. Officials of the Sera-e-Saleh Police Station quoted the fathers of two boys, aged 12 and 13 years, as saying that his sons were playing in the street when Hussain Shah, a resident of Gheba village, coaxed them getting into his vacant home where he molested the boys sexually one after the other and threatened them of dire consequences if they tried to share their ordeal with their families. The boys reached home crying and informed their parents who took them to Sera-e-Saleh Police Station. The police registered a criminal case against the accused under section-377 after initial medical report that confirmed the assault, police said. However, the accused was still at large till the filing of this report.