ANP workers seek return of stranded Pakistanis

BARA: Awami National Party (ANP) activists here on Wednesday asked the government to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis stranded in Gulf states. Speaking at a protest rally outside the Bara Press Club, ANP Khyber chapter office-bearers including Sadiq Chiragh Afridi, Gulabdin Afridi and others said the government should make proper arrangements for the return of the overseas Pakistanis stranded in Gulf countries. The protesters asked the PM to order relevant authorities to facilitate the return of the stranded Pakistanis. They said that the Pakistanis had become jobless and did not have the resources to buy air tickets at high rates, therefore, the government should lower the air fare. They alleged the government had ignored the overseas, who have been sending huge remittances to the country. They urged the govt to bring back immediately the overseas Pakistanis who were stranded in other countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.