Adviser says 71 pc of KP budget has not lapsed

PESHAWAR: Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has rejected the reports that 71 per cent of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

budget 2019-20 has lapsed.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, the adviser said it was not the budget estimates but actual revenue that played an important role in measuring the performance of any government, said an official handout.

He said most of the revenue of the provincial government came from the federal government

and the provincial government prepared the budget for the next fiscal year keeping in view the revenue from the Centre.

The adviser added the provincial development budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 was estimated at Rs 108billion out of which only Rs78 billion were received.

The adviser said Rs3 billion was released for district development budget out of which an amount of Rs 2.5 billion, (some 77 pc) was spent, adding 71 pc of the funds received in the ADP of the merged districts were utilized.

Ajmal Wazir stated that Rs 110 billion was released so far in all development works out of which Rs 84 billion, (some 77pc) were spent adding that the highest expenditure were incurred at the end of the financial year, in the month of June and hoped all the released amount will be spent for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The adviser said the provincial government extended business activity by another day a week and the working hours, by two hours.

He informed that pharmacies, medicine shops, Tandoor, pushcarts, milk shops and supply chain home delivery, takeaway service from restaurants, fast food and bakeries will remain open 24/7.

The adviser said the rules and regulations laid down by the government will be strictly followed.He said all the hurdles to return of the overseas Pakistanis had been resolved as the flight operation from Gulf countries has been started.Meanwhile, the adviser expressed grief over the demise of MNA Munir Khan Orakzai and MPA Mian Jamshed-ud-Din Kakakhel.