CM Usman Buzdar extends condolences

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the deaths of Member Provincial Assembly Shaukat Manzoor Cheema and educationist Prof Shaukat Mughal due to coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families. The chief minister remarked that he was deeply grieved over the deaths. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss. Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the services of Prof Shaukat Mughal for the promotion of education and Saraiki language.