Dubai reopens shopping malls from today

DUBAI: Dubai will reopen its shopping malls completely from today (Wednesday). The emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said in a statement that all malls and private-sector businesses would be able to operate at 100 per cent capacity for the first time in more than two months. The decision was taken under the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Staff and customers are urged to continue to abide by safety regulations, including wearing face masks if mandated and practising social distancing. It stressed on the need for employees of private sector companies and shopping malls, and visitors to these locations, to strictly follow precautionary measures, including wearing face masks, maintaining a minimum distance of two metres from others, using hand sanitisers and regularly washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Temperature checks will continue to be carried out for employees and visitors. Inspections will be held to ensure full adherence to guidelines. Both members of the public and shopping malls will face fines if they violate guidelines, the government clearly stated.