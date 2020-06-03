Seven students die as roof of seminary collapses

MIRANSHAH: Seven students were killed and 13 others sustained injuries when the roof of a seminary caved in at Sabir Jankot area in Shawa tehsil in North Wazirsatan district on Tuesday.

The police said that one Sabir Jan had established a madrassa adjacent to his house where local children were learning Quran and getting other religious education. Deputy Superintendent of Police Azam Khan said that the structure of the mud-thatched seminary collapsed all of a sudden, burying 20 students alive.

The local people rushed to the spot and retrieved seven bodies and rescued 13 others students from the rubble. The injured were taken to the Thall Hospital for medical treatment. The ages of dead and injured students ranged from 10 to 14 years.