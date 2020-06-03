FIR registered against 3 PTI activists for holding rally in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police booked 11 people and registered first information report against three of them for orgnanising a public meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmakers on the occasion of the road opening in violation of Covid-19 enactments.

The link roads inaugural ceremony, which was held in Noori Bhonja area of Balakot tehsil on May 31, was largely attended by people in violation of public gatherings’ ban imposed by both federal and provincial government in order to contain spread of the pandemic in the country.

The federal parliamentary secretary and MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan and advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Ahmad Hussain Shah addressed the gathering after inaugurating the road. The FIR was lodged under section 188 of Ppc at the SHO Balakot Police Station against Shafique Mughal, Iftikhar Khan and Muhammad Ilyas. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has termed the registration of FIR by police an eyewash to divert attention from real issue.

“The leadership of PTI, which addressed and invited the people to attend the gathering, has not been named in the FIR and those having nothing to do with all this entire episode are booked as unknown,” PML-N local leader Muhammad Farooq told reporters. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had imposed a complete ban on gathering or assembly of 10 or more people but PTI lawmakers were openly violating standard operating procedures laid down by it and holding public gatherings.