PDWP approves 29 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved 29 projects worth Rs 33819.208 million.

An official communique said the PDWP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan, additional chief secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Members of PDWP and officials of departments concerned attended the meeting. The forum considered 30 projects pertaining to Health, Social Welfare, roads and bridges, agriculture, water and DWSS sector for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 29 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 33819.208 million, while 3 projects were deferred and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

Approved projects of Health sector include: Integrated Vector Management Programme in FATA; Establishment of Children & Maternity Hospital Charsadda; Upgradation of Existing Accident & Emergency Unit and ICU at HMC; Establishment of Independent Monitoring Unit in Health Department; Upgradation of existing THQ Hospital Matta to Cat-B Hospital (Vertical Expansion) along with (Level-II) Trauma Centre/Accident & Emergency Centre, District Swat; Upgradation of DHQ Hospital, Abbottabad, etc.