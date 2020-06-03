453 people die in road accidents in May

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 84,681 emergency victims while responding to 82,652 emergency calls across Punjab last month.

Out of these, 453 people were killed throughout the Punjab in which 335 people who lost their lives in road traffic crashes while 118 people died drowning emergencies during last month. DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed these views while presiding over a monthly performance review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday.

All head of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Academy were also present on the occasion. The meeting was informed the DG Rescue Punjab that a total of 84,681 were rescued 82,652 victims of emergencies during the month of May 2020. Out of these emergencies, 26,296 were road traffic accidents, 42,931 medical emergencies, 1,830 fire incidents, 2,991 crimes, 192 drowning incidents, 38 building collapses seven explosions and 8,357 miscellaneous operations. The data revealed that the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, involving 377 fires in Lahore, 165 in Faisalabad, 91 Rawalpindi, 101 in Gujranwala, 97 in Multan, 79 in Sialkot, 47 in RY Khan, 46 in Bahawalpur, 35 in Sargodha and 19 in Okara. Similarly, 4610 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2499 in Faisalabad, 2041 in Multan, 1443 in Gujranwala, 861 in Rawalpindi, 1032 in Sahiwal and 1008 in Bahawalpur. While addressing the meeting, DG Rescue Punjab expressed grave concern over 453 precious lives lost in both emergencies of road traffic crashes and drowning emergencies in Punjab. He vowed that a great number of road traffic crashes can be prevented through adopting necessary road safety measures and road safety laws. He appealed to the parents that they should never allow their children for taking bath in rivers/canals and other high-risk areas for swimming to safe their children live from drowning emergencies. He especially requested the motorbike drivers to drive carefully because almost 80 percent accidents injuries are occurred due to the involvement of motorbikes.

SSP tests positive: SSP Operations Faisal Shahzad tested positive for coronavirus here on Tuesday. He has quarantined himself at home. He suffered from fever on Monday after which samples were taken for the test. The report showed Covid-19 positive. However, the SSP’s condition is normal.

Transferred: Two Deputy Superintends of Prison Department were reshuffled here on Tuesday. Arif Shahzad was posted as Deputy Superintendent (Executive) District Jail Jehlum and Mazhar Iqbal as Deputy Superintendent (Executive) District Jail Sheikhupura.