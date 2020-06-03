Afghans to resume training this month

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener, chief selector Andy Moles, and captain Asghar Afghan were part of a video conference with board officials for discussions around a forthcoming training camp.According to a tweet by the ACB, the camp will be held in the national capital, Kabul, this month, with safety protocols laid down by the World Health Organistion and the country's Ministry of Public Health in place.