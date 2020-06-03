close
Wed Jun 03, 2020
AFP
June 3, 2020

Afghans to resume training this month

Sports

AFP
June 3, 2020

KABUL: Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener, chief selector Andy Moles, and captain Asghar Afghan were part of a video conference with board officials for discussions around a forthcoming training camp.According to a tweet by the ACB, the camp will be held in the national capital, Kabul, this month, with safety protocols laid down by the World Health Organistion and the country's Ministry of Public Health in place.

