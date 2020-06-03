Engro launches drive to donate protective equipment worth PKR 100 million for frontline healthcare workers

Karachi: As part of the PKR 1 billion Hussain Dawood Pledge, Engro Foundation – the social investment arm of Engro Corporation - has launched an initiative to donate 459,000 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth PKR 100 million for frontline healthcare practitioners.

In the first phase, 104,000 units of protective gear worth PKR 20 million have already been delivered to 12 hospitals and medical centres in Karachi, Thar, Multan, Lahore, Gujrat, Peshawar, Rahimyar Khan, Muzzafargarh, Quetta and Mardan. The donated protective equipment includes face masks, safety gowns, face shields, surgical gloves and intubation boxes.

For this initiative, Engro is closely collaborating with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial governments to identify short medical supplies, most-impacted areas and health institutions that require urgent support in the battle against COVID-19.

Ghias Khan, President & CEO of Engro Corporation, appreciated the continued support, close coordination and assistance extended by Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, Chairman NDMA, for distribution of the PPEs.***