Gold prices up Rs300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs300/tola on Tuesday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates increased to Rs98,400/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs257 to Rs84,362. In the international market, gold rates increased $7/ounce to $1,740/ounce.
Local jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs8,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.