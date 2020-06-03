close
Wed Jun 03, 2020
Gold prices up Rs300/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs300/tola on Tuesday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates increased to Rs98,400/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs257 to Rs84,362. In the international market, gold rates increased $7/ounce to $1,740/ounce.

Local jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs8,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

