Gold prices up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs300/tola on Tuesday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates increased to Rs98,400/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs257 to Rs84,362. In the international market, gold rates increased $7/ounce to $1,740/ounce.

Local jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs8,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.