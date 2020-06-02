Fawad urges PM to probe Nawaz' medical test reports

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate the medical test reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that prepared in Pakistan.

“Nawaz Sharif’s picture from Britain shows that his health is good,” said the minister, referring to a recent picture of the former premier that went viral on social media, in a letter to PM Imran.

He added that Nawaz is also not sharing his test reports from Britain with the government which had given rise to suspicion. “This establishes that British laboratories have not confirmed Nawaz Sharif’s illness,” said the minister. He added that there are suspicions that the former prime minister submitted fake reports to the courts to ensure he moved abroad for treatment.

“Nawaz’s picture in Britain shows he in good health,” said the minister, adding that it seems that the former prime minister had facts distorted in his report to ensure the way was paved for him to escape from Pakistan.

There is a need to investigate Nawaz Sharif’s test reports carried out in Pakistan,” Fawad wrote to the PM. He added that it should be probed as to who has distorted the test reports in Pakistan, adding that an inquiry committee should be established to determine who helped Nawaz escape.