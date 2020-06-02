Long queues as Indian train services resume

NEW DELHI: Long queues stretched outside railway stations in major Indian cities Monday as authorities eased a nationwide lockdown despite a record daily spike in coronavirus cases.

Rail services, apart from the movement of some essential cargo, were abruptly halted in late March ahead of efforts to contain the virus that froze almost all economic activity, putting millions out of work overnight. But as New Delhi tried to get the economy moving again, officials reported 8,392 fresh coronavirus infections — the steepest daily increase yet — taking the toll to more than 190,000 cases with over 5,000 dead.