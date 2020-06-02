close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
BR
Bureau report
June 2, 2020

KP govt flayed for coronavirus handling

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N leader Arbab Khizer Hayat has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is playing with the lives of people, especially the doctors and other health workers.

“Many precious lives were lost due to the negligence of the provincial government when dengue had hit various areas during in the past. Now the government has is failing again to control coronavirus”, he felt. In a statement Arbab Khizer Hayat said the increase in the number of deaths from coronavirus was a matter of concern. He said the ministers just appear before the media, declaring everything fine, while people were suffering and even losing precious lives.

