Tue Jun 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

Four traffic inspectors transferred

Lahore

LAHORE:CTO Syed Hammad Abid has transferred four inspectors to police lines over failure in removing encroachments from Canal Road. Four inspectors of traffic sectors Mughalpura and Garhi Shahu working in two shifts had failed to remove pushcarts which were causing traffic mess. Meanwhile, at least 679 challan tickets were issued to car owners using black papers and blue lights in violation of law.

