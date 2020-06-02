People complain of shortage of petroleum products

LAHORE:People have complained of short supplies of petroleum products at filling stations in the wake of a reduction in their prices by the federal government.

What is the benefit if there is no sufficient supply of petroleum products if government provides some relief to the masses by downward revising their prices, said dejected people who were facing problems in getting fuel in the provincial metropolis. They added that some petrol pumps were not selling fuel greater than certain volume while some were closed on the pretext of power supply cuts. They asked the government to take appropriate measures for the smooth supply of fuel.