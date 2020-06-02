UET entrance test registration date extended

LAHORE:UET Lahore has extended last date for registration for entrance test (ECAT 2020) until today (Tuesday).

Earlier, the students could get registration forms for entrance test until June 01. The test is scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday, 13th and 14th June, 2020, in the test centres allotted by the Virtual University (VU) followed by a mock test to guide the candidates on attempting computer based test on Saturday and Sunday 6th and 7th June, 2020, in the assigned VU Centres at allotted time.

Mask at LGH made compulsory: Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences have made it compulsory for patients, their attendants, doctors, nurses, paramedics and other people to wear a mask in the hospital and the institute.

LGH Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar and Executive Director, PINS, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said every citizen should follow SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus. They said those who served on frontline against coronavirus were the heroes and deserved tributes. They said the staff of PGMI and Ameer Uddin Medical College would implement SOPs.

Prof Al-freed and Prof Khalid Mahmood said citizens have to change their lifestyles to avoid corona and take precautionary measures by using masks. They appealed to the citizens not to come to hospitals with children less than 12 years old. They directed AMS and DMS to motivate citizens to wear masks in hospital. The administration of the hospital directed contractors of canteen and parking staff to follow corona SOPs.

PHC suspends testing services at diagnostic centre: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday suspended all kinds of diagnostic testing services of Macca Diagnostic Centre in Multan.

Upon a special inspection of the centre premises by a PHC team, its administration was found conducting the serological tests for detecting Covid-19 in violation of the directions issued earlier. Moreover, the centre was also being run without legal requisite PHC registration. Resultantly, the commission has suspended all kinds of its diagnostic services. For further proceedings, its administration has also been directed to appear before the commission.