Sarwar for trial of Indian war criminals in ICJ

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Indian administration and military men who have committed war crimes against Muslims in India and Kashmir must be tried in International Court of Justice.

India is facing internal dismemberment due to oppressive policies. Flabbergasted Modi and his cronies are frustrated due to failure of their Hindutva inspired policies. He said it was not possible to make people observe Corona SOPs in letter and spirit voluntarily. State must have to enforce its writ strictly if we want people to strictly follow Corona SOPs.

Opposition parties are doing politics on Corona issue which is highly unfortunate, the governor said adding that we have provided ration to 1.1 million families from platform of PDN and 60,000 families from Sarwar Foundation.

Addressing Press Conference while receiving donation of one lakh kilogram flour from Mian Zahid at Governor House here Monday, Chaudhry Sarwar demanded international community take notice of Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir. International community must stop India from committing atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He paid tribute to doctors who are fighting on front line against Coronavirus. The government will introduce strict policy regarding implementation of virus SOPs. He said he had already appealed to opposition not to politicise virus issue but opposition was making it controversial which would damage national unity.

Ch Sarwar said the coronavirus had become the biggest ever challenge and could be fought against while strictly observing the SOPs with complete unity and harmony. This is not a right time to indulge in petty politics but to get united, he said and urged the opposition to shun political point scoring and prepare policies in the best interest of people and join hands with the government to fight against coronavirus pandemic.