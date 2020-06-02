Power loadshedding increases by 20 to 100pc

LAHORE:The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has raised intensity of power outages by 20 to 100 percent despite reduction in demand following a spell of relatively pleasant weather, which may continue for another week.

According to revised Load Management Programme being implemented by Lesco from June 1, 2020, consumers living in category -V feeders will be worst hit as they face six hours a day loadshedding instead of five hours. The 20 percent increase in duration of electricity suspension is being subjected to consumers living in the feeders having distribution losses ranging from 40.1 percent to 60 percent.

Similarly, consumers residing in category-IV feeders having losses between 30.1 percent to 40 percent are braving four hours loadshedding daily instead of three hours. The 33 percent jump in loadshedding has been done after upward revision of Load Management Programme. People inhabiting in category-III feeders having losses between 20.1 to 30 percent are facing two hours a day outages.

Lesco, however, exempted people living in the feeders having zero to 10 percent losses from outages. According to revised load management programme, which is also available on the website of power utility, Lesco assessed maximum load of 3294mw. The power load management plan is uniform for all similar feeders as it is applicable to urban and rural areas alike.

Nevertheless, there has been criticism over Lesco and other distribution companies for adopting losses-based power loadshedding formula. Many argue that these arrangements are punishing for those who are religiously pay their respective bills every month and not indulged in electricity theft.

The supply management under a so-called reward and reprimand policy has been adopted across the country and said to be a deterrent against electricity theft. However, it is a matter of fact that distribution losses of several power utilities including Lesco has stubbornly been on higher side.

A Lesco official said that despite revision in loadshedding plan, most of the area under power utility has been load-shed free while there is 100 percent exemption given to industrial units from power cuts.

Meanwhile, Mujahid Pervaiz Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lesco was of the view that there was misconception about power supply situation as it was being misinterpreted. He added that if any outage occurred due to any technical fault, it should not be misunderstood with power outages.