Secretary PHF in self-isolation

LAHORE: Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa has undergone self-isolation at home after having Covid-19 symptoms. “I got flue and fever for a couple of days after which I had my coronavirus test done following which I decided to go in self-isolation at my home." The former hockey Olympian said he is in constant touch with the doctors on phone and following medical experts’ advice and direction for his own and his family members safety. “As per doctors opinion having quarantine at home is the safest measure and it is also imperative to have constant check and monitoring of the health and I am doing so, rest is in Allah’s hand”, he added. He said the result of his test will come in a day or so. PHF official appealed to the entire hockey family, his friends and well wishers to pray for his health.