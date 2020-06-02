Japan race cancelled

TOKYO: The Japanese MotoGP was cancelled over the coronavirus on Monday as organisers said they would concentrate on holding as many races as possible in Europe this year. The scrapping of the October 16-18 race in Motegi follows the axing of the Australian MotoGP, which was due to be held a week later. "The situations in Japan and Europe are unpredictable," said Kaoru Tanaka, president of Mobilityland, which owns the Twin Ring Motegi circuit.