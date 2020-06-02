Ludorum saunters to Guineas triumph

PARIS: Victor Ludorum reclaimed his reputation as France’s best colt winning the French 2000 Guineas in impressive style at Deauville on Monday giving master trainer Andre Fabre his eighth win in the mile classic. Victor Ludorum justified his 5/4 favourite’s odds as Mikael Barzalona brought him from the back with a powerful run on the inside and won with a fair bit left in the tank in a race postponed from its original May date and switched from Longchamp to Deauville. Barzalona -- masked like his rival jockeys owing to regulations laid down due to the coronavirus pandemic -- punched the air in delight passing the post even though the stands stood empty as no spectators are permitted either.