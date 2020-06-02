15 suspects held during search operation

Islamabad: Islamabad Police along with other law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation in the jurisdiction of Tarnol, the police spokesman said.

During this search operation they checked 165 persons by screening 90 houses. During this search operation 03 motorbikes without document and 15 suspects were shifted to police station for interrogation.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations was to heighten the security of federal capital and to curb the crime. He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasised that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. “Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned in this regard” the DIG added.