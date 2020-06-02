Gold prices increase Rs600/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs600/tola on Monday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices rose to Rs98,100/tola. Similarly, rate of 10 grams gold moved up Rs514 to Rs84,105. In the international market, gold rates rose $3 to $1,733/ounce. Prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market, local jewelers said.