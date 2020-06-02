No catch for fisherfolk as ‘bulo-gujo mafia’ nets everything despite ban

HYDERABAD: Out of work, fisherfolk are pressing the Sindh government hard to consult with then before a decision is taken in the favour or against a ban on fishing, while the relentless “bulo and gujo” (prohibited mesh-size fishing nets) mafia, backed by powerful sea-lords, continues to violate all laws with unassailable impunity.

The News has learned that Sindh Fisheries department secretary and representatives of stakeholders are going to discuss the matter on Tuesday, (June 2, 2020) taking all on board.

Usually, the provincial government issues notification about the ban around May-end, closing fisheries market, seafood processing units, restricting boat owners, crews and other stakeholders to abide by the decision unanimously.

Marine fishermen residing across 350 km coastline of Sindh province are experiencing economically critical situations, because of weather ups-and-downs, unending lockdown following novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, closure of fish market and fear of unemployment for an indefinite period.

Majority of fisherfolk are not in the favour of a ban, which if imposed, may cause uncertainty among more than 300,000 families, directly associated with this major economic sector, which provides source of living to the largest population after agriculture. The other workforce at harbour, jetties, and market will also face financial pressure in case of ban on fishing.

Majeed Motani, a veteran community leader based in Ibrahim Hydri, a Karachi outskirt, wants the government to provide relief to both marine and inland fishermen, like it has to the workers from sectors. It is because they are experiencing restrictions for a longtime in terms of chancy weather and lockdown, which have compelled them to stay home without work.

“Like other countries, Pakistan is also unable to export seafood products during the lockdown, which has affected community people, who depend on fishing but unable to earn reasonable wages because of market issue,” Motani said.

Motani, representing a community organisation, said this year the phenomenon in fishing sector seemed different in terms of livelihood threats.

He said all the community organisations were unanimous in their demand that the government should not impose a ban on fishing this year, so the fisherfolk could feed their families during this hard time.

“The community people are naturally aware and do not harm shrimp nurseries/breeding grounds to save the precious species. He said mostly the government imposes ban on three shrimp species, because of their breeding season to avoid extinction of the same,” Motani said.

About the use of destructive nets, locally called bulo and gujo, the veteran community leader said these nets were being used in connivance with provincial fisheries department officials, to the destruction of available fish stocks.

“These fishing nets have small eyes, which can catch every small thing coming in it and harm populations of juvenile fish and other marine species,” he added.

Gulab Shah, a community activist from Keti Bunder, Thatta district, said, “Presently sea is rough as usual due to strong winds and forecast of rains, which is dangerous for boat crews to operate their fishing vessels”.

Shah said many sea-lords (influential people), having political backing, always violate the decision and use destructive fishing nets and catch all fish species, including juvenile shrimps.

These influential people take the catch to the main market at Karachi Fisheries Harbour (KFH) where traders deal with them, violating the ban and causing uncertainty among community people, who do not sail their boats to open sea for a catch.

The situation can be measured from the facts that this year the river water streams reached the sea earlier in March, creating hope for the community to have palla (hilsa), but due to use of destructive nets, a large number of fishermen are still waiting to catch this precious fish.

The palla is considered marine species but always swims upstream from river to sea for breeding, staying there from April to October. But the irony is that the people using bulo and gujo nets did not allow this commercial fish species to benefit the community in the wide area along the river. These destructive nets are fastened at the mouth of creeks and catch entire palla on its route.

This approach has disappointed the majority of community people, who abide by the decision and face hardships due to staying at home without work. Obviously, there is a two-month ban, but sometimes it extends to August and September, depending on the weather conditions.

Asif Bhatti, president Indigenous Native fishermen Association (NIIFA), while sharing previous year’s experiences during the ban season, said, “When fisheries market seems functional, receiving catch through boats, and seafood processing units are allowed to operate, why the community people are being forced to refrain from going to open sea”.

“We want the government to impose a complete ban on fishing, if they want to and keep strict vigil on fish catch, trade, and market activities,” Bhatti said, adding, “They have witnessed private shrimp peeling centers being set up by certain people, who are selling the product despite the ban”. He said the government seemed reluctant to take action by violators.

He endorsed the community decision and suggested the government not to impose ban on fishing this year, so the people may heave a sigh of relief and recover losses. In fact, fishing by traditional methods, using small nets as well as boats have changed. The industrial mechanised fishing has already spoiled fish stock, leaving the community to take risk and move away in search of better living.