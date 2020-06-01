LEAs warned of possible terrorists strike in twin-cities

ISLAMABAD: The sensitive intelligence agencies have warned the Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) that the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, are facing serious threats from the terrorist outfits, asking law enforcing agencies to be extraordinary conscious and alert, the Interior Ministry sources said.

“Some terrorist groups are planning to undertake a high profile terrorist activity in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi,” said in a great alert issued by a concerned section of the Ministry Of Interior.

“All relevant security agencies are requested to ensure best possible security measures within twin-cities in particle and in other parts of the country in general,” said in the alert letter, adding, “It is therefore, directed that chief secretaries, IGs of Police should hold meetings with all stakeholders related to security and review security arrangements.”

The intelligence agencies suggested to adopt extreme vigilance and heightened security measures to avoid any untoward incident.