10 gangsters held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 10 gangsters including two members of a dacoit gang and recovered two snatched rickshaws, mobile phones, narcotics and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Virk constituted special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol Police station, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal along with other officials which successfully arrested two members of a dacoit’s gang involved in snatching rick­s­haws, mobile phones, and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Kaseer and s/o Raza Muhammad and Jabber Ali son of Fazal-Ur-Rehman resident of Hazara Colony Rawalpindi and police recovered two snatched rickshaws, mobile phones and pistols along with ammunition from their possession.