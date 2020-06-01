Highest number of patients, deaths from ICT in a day

Islamabad : As many as five more confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have died of the disease in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours while another 298 patients tested positive as the highest number of deaths and new patients were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory in a day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that confirmation of another 226 patients for COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours has set a new record of the highest number of patients confirmed positive in a day from ICT since the outbreak hit this region of the country.

Also, the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 was reported from ICT in a day as in last 24 hours, another four patients died of the disease taking the death toll to 27 in the federal capital.

After confirmation of 226 patients in a day, the total number of patients so far reported from ICT has jumped to 2418 of which only 169 have so far recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 2222 on Sunday according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 72 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district taking the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the district to 2,309 of which 751 have already been discharged after treatment from healthcare facilities.

One patient, a male having over 60 years of age died of COVID-19 in the district in last 24 hours who was undergoing treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The patient was a resident of Rawal Town, the most severely hit area in the district.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 440 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while well over 1,000 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

On Sunday, the total number of active cases of the disease was well over 1450 in the district while around 2,300 persons have been under quarantine at their homes.