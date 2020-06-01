Ration distributed

LAHORE:King Edward Medical College Alumni Association (KEMCA), an organisation of Pakistani doctors working in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with a social welfare organisation 'Akhuwat', distributed ration among more than 1,000 deserving people during the lockdown situation due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The KEMCA has also assured that face masks, safety kits and other precautionary gadgets will be provided to the people against coronavirus. Appreciating these efforts, the federal government has termed the KEMCA 'Heroes' in struggle against Covid-19, whereas in recognition of their services, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar awarded honourary certificates to the representatives of KEMCA during a ceremony at Governor’s House.

Expressing his views, KEMCA Chairperson Dr Muhammad Tufail reiterated his resolve for continuing the social and welfare work in Pakistan particularly in Punjab and said that the doctors of King Edward Medical College, working in England, had always played their part in any emergency situation in Pakistan. KEMCA's Trustee Dr Rana Hafeezur Rehman thanked the federal government and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar for recognition of KEMCA's efforts and said that they were always ready to contribute to the betterment of the country.