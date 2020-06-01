Pervaiz condemns desecration of graves

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that few days back in Syria graves of Hazrat Omer bin Abdul Aziz and his wife were desecrated.

Condemning this incident in very strong words, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that such deplorable incidents pinpoint those elements who wanted to spread chaos among the Muslims, on this regrettable, shameful and condemnable action silence of the Muslim Ummah is very painful. Muslim Ummah should get united, adopt unanimous line of action against such elements and their patrons.

Pervaiz Elahi demanded the federal government immediately contact Syria, get the body of Hazrat Omer bin Abdul Aziz (RA) recovered forthwith and it should be buried at the same place. Furthermore, the responsible should be given deterrent punishment so that such incidents do not occur in future.