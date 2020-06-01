Ajoka Theatre has welcomed the appointment of Ms Saman Rai as the new Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council, replacing Ather Ali Khan. The group praised the choice of Ms Rai for such an important position in the performing arts. It said that Saman Rai would be able to use her rich and varied experience in the cultural sector to energise the enrich Alhamra. It's pertinent to note that Ms Rai has been DG PILAC and Executive Director of Punjab Council of the Arts. Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem noted that for the first time, the Arts Council is led by two women, chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Saman Rai, and hoped that this would help change the direction of the Arts Council. —Correspondent