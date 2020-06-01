close
Mon Jun 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2020

Elderly man found dead

Karachi

An elderly man was found dead in District Central of the city on Sunday. According to police, the body was found in the New Karachi area. Responding to the information, police and rescuers reached the site and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to police, the deceased is yet to be identified and they await the post-mortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death. Further investigations are under way.

