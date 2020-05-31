Police ‘ready’ to host any Liverpool match

LONDON: Local police have said they would be "ready" to hold any possible Liverpool Premier League title-clinching match at Anfield, despite the UK’s football policing lead suggesting otherwise.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, said games, including any match in which Liverpool can seal the title, would be moved at local forces’ request.

The Premier League is set to resume on June 17 following a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Merseyside derby and Liverpool’s trip to defending champions Manchester City were among the games Roberts said could be hosted at neutral venues.

But Merseyside Police later said it was happy to police any match held at Anfield or Everton’s Goodison Park.

"Merseyside Police is ready to provide whatever policing is required of us in relation to games being played at our Premier League stadia once the season restarts," the force said in a statement to the Liverpool Echo.