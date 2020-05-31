Adviser says enough beds for Covid-19 patients in KP hospitals

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said there is no shortage of beds for the coronavirus patients in hospitals across the province.

As per an official handout, he said this while speaking at a press briefing in the Civil Secretariat. Ajmal Wazir said that Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) had a total of 1800 beds and 63 ventilators. The adviser said the total 105 beds and 25 ventilators were reserved for coronavirus patients where only 33 beds had been occupied by Covid-19 patients at the LRH, adding 20 patients were on ventilators.

He stated 1300-bed MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital had 56 ventilators. The administration, he added, had reserved 55 beds and 25 ventilators for Covid-19 patients where only 50 and two ventilators were being used by the patients at the moment. The advisor said 1250-bed MTI Hayatabad Medical Complex had 52 ventilators. He said the HMC the administration had reserved 25 ventilators and 128 beds for coronavirus patients, adding 17 ventilators and 90 beds were currently occupied by the patients suffering from viral infection. The advisor stated that 1250-bed Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad had a total of 25 ventilators where 71 beds and 12 ventilators were reserved for coronavirus patients.

He added that 28 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment at the Ayub Teaching Hospital while 4 patients were on ventilators. The Mardan Medical Complex had a total of 500 beds and 26 ventilators with 100 beds and 20 ventilators reserved for the Covud-19 patients and 33 beds besides two ventilators were being used right now. The adviser added that the Health Department had created different categories for patients, including category A and B.

He said Category A included patients suffering from diabetes, heart, kidney, liver, respiratory and other diseases admitted to hospital.

Ajmal Wazir said category B and C included patients not at high risk and having no symptoms being quarantined at home and monitored. The adviser asked people to call 1700 instead of the hospital in case of symptoms so that they can be provided medical advice.

He said violation of guidelines and failing to adopted precautionary measures increase pressure on hospitals urging people to adopt precautionary measures and stay safe from Covid-19.