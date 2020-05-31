Martyred PAF officer of Karachi plane crash laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: The funeral prayer of Squadron Leader Zainul Arif Khan was held at PAF Base Faisal on Saturday.

He was among the passengers who embraced martyrdom in the tragic air crash in Karachi last week. He was posted at Air Headquarters, Islamabad and was travelling to Karachi to celebrate Eid with his parents.

His dead body was identified with the help of DNA and was handed over to the PAF authorities for burial.

Air Vice Marshal Ahmad Hassan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Engineering) and Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command along with large number of PAF personnel, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyred officer attended the funeral. Later, the martyred soul was laid to rest at PAF graveyard, Korangi Creek with full military honours.