Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury on his ‘hit list’

LONDON: Two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury is on his “hit list”.

The 30-year-old Joshua avenged the only defeat in his professional career when he saw off Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December, before a bout against Kubrat Pulev was postponed due to Covid-19.

Coronavirus has also caused a delay to the Gypsy King’s third fight against American Deontay Wilder, but the appetite for an all British bout to decide an undisputed heavyweight champion remains.

Joshua told the Sun: “Undoubtedly the fight I want is Tyson Fury – he is holding something that I want, he’s on my hit list. He says things about me all the time, there is so much back and forth, but Tyson Fury is only relevant the day me and him sign a contract to fight.

“He is a great person and he has done great things in boxing, but until the day we fight that is where it ends and I don’t have anything else to say about him. I really want the belt he holds and that is where I stand.”

Joshua’s win by unanimous decision in Riyadh have him the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, while Fury claimed the WBC strap after a seventh round TKO over Wilder in February.