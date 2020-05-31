Economy-based activities to continue

LAHORE : The Punjab government has decided that instead of luxury-based, economy-based business activities would be continued in the province to protect people from the pandemic as well as economic problems. It was decided in meeting held here Saturday to devise a new strategy on coronavirus after May 31. An important meeting was held at the Chief Secretary's Camp Office, with provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik in attendance. The participants reviewed, in detail, various proposals about working hours and weekly day offs of industries and businesses and finalised the recommendations. The meeting also decided to set up a control room at Mayo Hospital Lahore which would be connected to all hospitals in the city so that medical facilities could be provided to patients of coronavirus without any delay. The control room would work 24 hours a day and provide new patients with information about availability of beds and ventilators in the city’s hospitals. It was decided that a request would be made to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to provide 2,000 ventilators immediately.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Nabil Awan said that a request for supply of 1,500 ventilators has already been sent. The meeting also agreed to launch a public awareness campaign on Covaid-19. Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that 50 special beds would also be added for coronavirus patients at a field hospital of Expo Center.

LDA to utilise land: To increase revenue, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to use 120 kanal vacant land of the old fruit and vegetable market on main Ferozepur Road for a viable project.

This was decided in a budget review meeting chaired by LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar here on Saturday.

The LDA DG directed the Town Planning Wing of LDA to make a concept paper for the vacant land, worth billions of rupees. He also directed the officers to increase security at the land so that it is not be encroached upon by any land grabber.

The LDA DG directed the directors concerned to achieve the targets of auction of LDA plots. He said the shops in the parking plazas of LDA should be auctioned as soon as possible to increase the revenue.

He directed the staff to make the LDA’s own asphalt plant operational. He said tree plantation in the LDA schemes should be intensified. He also focused the patchwork of the road network in the LDA housing schemes.

For the betterment of LDA employees, He directed the officers concerned to construct more residential colonies for LDA employees and funds should be allocated for the project in the upcoming budget.

PPE for cops

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has said that the personnel of Lahore police are comparatively at more risk of coronavirus than any other citizen as they are performing field duties at the pickets and at all important places of the City, dealing with general public, making them aware of coronavirus and containing their unnecessary movement.

Rai Babar Saeed said that an all-out effort is being made to protect the employees of Lahore police from the dangers of coronavirus, ensuring all possible precautionary measures for them.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed stated that Lahore police have distributed more than more than 90,000 safety masks, 160,000 gloves, hand sanitizer, 6,000 personal protective kits, 4,000 rain/safety suits, 35,000 bars of soap and 1,100 glasses among the police force.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said that the masks and sanitizer were distributed among the employees posted at roadblocks, pickets and other points in the City.

He directed all the police officers and officials to strictly follow the SOPs related to precautionary measures regarding coronavirus.