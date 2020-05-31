Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

KALAYA: The Orakzai police seized narcotics and arrested two alleged smugglers in Sherazgarhi area in the district on Saturday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the police party led by Inspector Farooq barricaded the road at Sherazgarhi area to apprehend the drugs smugglers. During checking, the police recovered 18 kilogram charas from the secret cavities of a motorcycle and arrested two alleged smugglers identified as Shad Khan and Dawab Gul. The police said that the smugglers were taking the charas to Khyber district from Orakzai.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant section of law and started investigation.