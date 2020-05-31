Commissioner’s directive to formulate micro management policy

MIANWALI: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed to formulate the micro management policy for achieving the set wheat procurement target in Sargodha division.

Addressing a divisional Video Link Conference attended by Deputy Commissioners of Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakhar, the commissioner directed the DCs for ensuring coordination among all the departments to motivate the officers and staff of food, revenue departments and lumberdars at grass root level for getting 100 percent wheat procurement target.

The commissioner has directed for utilising all resources to prevent illegal wheat transportation from their respective district to other provinces and in this connection indiscriminate action must be taken against the responsible.

She further said that the administration should not be satisfied only on commission agents but reach the homes of small and big farmers without any discrimination and get the wheat and take it to the procurement centers.

The commissioner has also talked in detail about the coronavirus, dengue and polio drive and directed for gearing up progress in this respect in their respective districts.

Weapons seized from accused: Police Saturday arrested twelve accused, including three proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered weapons and stolen goods from their possession. According to a police spokesman, on the directives of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, police teams of Mianwali, Piplan, Dawwod Khel and Kundian headed by DSP Circles have started operation against criminals and proclaimed offenders and arrested 12 accused, including 3 POs. Police have recovered 5 pistols, 2 Kalashnikovs, 2 rifles, one shotgun, 323 gram hashish and 2 stolen motorcycles from them.