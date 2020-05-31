PDMA provides sixth batch of safety equipment to 49 hospitals

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provided sixth batch of safety equipment to 49 hospitals of the province to equip the doctors and paramedics battling the coronavirus pandemic. A press release said that 10500 N-95 masks, 15750 KN-95 masks, 105000 surgical facemasks were provided along with 31,500 protective suits, 21,000 shoe covers, 5250 pair of surgical gloves, 1050 face shield and 630 protective goggles to the hospitals. Director General PDMA Parwaiz Khan said, “We have dispatched safety equipment to the hospitals as per NDMA guidelines.” He said that provincial government was providing all possible support to the people and departments concerned in this hour of need.

The PDMA provided an overall number of 791,000 surgical masks, 180,000 pair of gloves,16800 personal protective kits, 85000 KN 95 mask, 32000 N-95 masks, 57000 safety suits,70000 surgical caps, 83000 shoe covers, 60000 VTM (MGI), 35000 BGI testing kits (50 test), 49000 Sansure Bio Tech Kit (24 Test), 75000 sampling swab, 11600 bio hazard bags and other safety equipment to the Health Department, hospitals, and district administrations for quarantine centres to support them to counter coronavirus in the province. He said PDMA’s provincial emergency operation center was active round the clock and can be contacted at toll free numbers 0800-01700 and 1700.