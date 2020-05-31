SCCI, Afghan diplomat agree to strengthen mutual trade

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Afghan diplomat have agreed to make joint efforts to remove hurdles to bilateral Pak-Afghan and transit trade.

The agreement came during a meeting between Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) former senior vice-president and Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Najeebullah Ahmadzai, according to statement issued here on Saturday. Ahmad Shah, Director, Fawad Arshad, Afghan Attaché, Dr Hameedullah Fazilkhel, Deputy Trade Attaché, Ghulam Sipas, First Secretary, SCCI representatives, other relevant officials, members of the business community, importers and exporters were also present in the meeting. The SCCI delegation apprised the Afghan consul general about the issues being faced by the business community, traders, industrialists, exporters and importers and presented recommendations for their resolution. The Afghan diplomat agreed to proposals of the SCCI delegation meant to strengthen bilateral Pak-Afghan and transit trade relations. The SCCI delegation invited Najeebullah Ahmadzai to visit the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said around 6,000 empty trucks of Afghan transit trade stuck on other side of the Pak-Afghan border, will gradually be released on the request of the SCCI.

He said nearly 1,500 empty trucks/containers crossed the border on Saturday, while the rest of the empty vehicles would reach Pakistan during next week. Sarhadi requested 24/7 opening of Pak-Afghan Torkham and Chaman borders for trade on a permanent basis, to which, the Afghan consul general and other relevant officials responded in the affirmative. He praised the efforts of Najeebullah Ahmadzai for strengthening bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and proactive measures to resolve longstanding demands and issues of the business community.