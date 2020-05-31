Street criminals made 64 hits in 48 hours

Rawalpindi : Daring street criminals are going for quick strikes, targeting houses, shops, pedestrians and bike riders and pillage the people of the valuables in a matter of seconds.

They are getting away with millions of rupees worth of vehicles, cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables using the nippy hit to fade away from the crime sight.

The street criminals, using the quick strikes skill, made 64 hit in 48 hours – 36 on Friday and 28 on Saturday – in different areas of the city and looted cash, gold ornaments, and vehicles to the tune of millions of rupees, police sources said.

30 vehicles including 26 motorbikes – 15 on Friday and 11 on Saturday – and four cars, gold ornaments, cash, and valuables have taken away by the organised street criminals in one day, police sources, indicating FIRs lodged in the different police station of Rawalpindi, said. While tens of mobile phone sets have snatched by the muggers active on various busy roads and streets of the city.

“The police hierarchy should concentrate of the crime growing areas of falling in the jurisdictions of almost all police station of Rawalpindi, specially, New Town, Sadiqabad, Cantonment, City, Ganjmandi, Waris Khan, Airport, RA Bazaar, Westridge, Nasirabad, Taxila and Wah Cantonment; and give counter-strategy to control the deteriorating situation of the crime,” the sources spoke out.

The police high-ups taking notice of the frighteningly rising incidents of loot and plunder asked the relevant police stations to take up the cases and try to fight against the crime and the criminals sternly.