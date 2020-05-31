Senior doctors in worry for medical fraternity & general public

Islamabad : The coronavirus illness is continuing its spread not only among general public but also among healthcare workers in this region of the country and a number of senior doctors serving at major public sector healthcare facilities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have started expressing deep concern over ‘casual’ attitude of individuals and the federal and provincial governments.

Deputy Director at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja who himself had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks back informed ‘The News’ on Saturday that around 90 staff members at PIMS including 49 doctors have already been tested positive. He said the situation is becoming more and more alarming after a continuous rise in number of healthcare workers contracting disease.

Head of Pathology Department at PIMS Professor Ashok Tanwani sharing information with ‘The News’ expressed that almost all these staff members including 49 doctors were serving general patients and those admitted in wards other than corona isolation ward.

This shows that how much general population has been exposed to corona virus and they are carriers causing transmission of the disease to healthcare workers. These healthcare workers are then hazard for their patients as well as to their families. Doctors are falling out from wall between COVID-19 and population brick by brick, and this wall will ultimately collapse as dengue is being settling in. The havoc it will cause will be indescribable, believes Dr. Ashok.

He added that our general population and government is showing casual attitude towards the problem. Mortality has hit record high up till now. Ventilators are scarce, no bed without vent even available, he said. He requested people to behave responsibly and lock down themselves to avoid further spread.

It is important that well over 100 healthcare workers including a number of senior doctors have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Rawalpindi as well. Head of Gynaecology and Obstetrics at Holy Family Hospital Professor Dr. Rizwana Chaudhary and her husband Professor Muttiullah have also been tested positive.

A number of senior health professionals are now actively involved in creating awareness among general public on how to avoid COVID-19 and what is needed to control its spread.

They believe that individuals must take preventive measures and government should provide personal protective equipment to healthcare workers. According to Professor Ashok, social distancing is necessary along with frequent hand washing and use of sensitizers and masks. Further awareness should be created through social media and government should take more serious actions for smart lockdown, he like other experts said.