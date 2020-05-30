close
Sat May 30, 2020
AFP
May 30, 2020

US puts up $3m bounty for IS propagandist

World

WASHINGTON: The United States said Thursday it would offer up to $3 million for the arrest of a senior leader of the Islamic State movement who has overseen the extremists' grisly execution videos.

The State Department said it would provide the reward in return for information on the location or further identification of Jordanian-born Muhammad Khadir Musa Ramadan, also known as Abu Bakr al-Gharib.

