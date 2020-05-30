IAC to partner with Texas varsity

LAHORE:The Institute for Art and Culture (IAC), Lahore, has entered into a partnership with the University of Texas at Austin.

The joint project has been awarded a Global Virtual Exchange Development Grant to launch a course “Product Development Lecture” which will feature interactive workshops with Pakistani Artisans making textiles and crafts.

The two organisations will work towards establishing a virtual exchange experience of global collaboration, learning and product development. The interactive workshops with local artisans will present a unique opportunity for experiential learning for the students at both universities and the community-based approach of the course, as well as the virtual exchange would deepen students’ appreciation for cross-cultural engagement.

Professor Sara Stevens at the Division of Textile and Apparel at UT will work with Degree Incharge of Textiles at the IAC, Salman Afzal, in working for the initial implementation phase of the product development course and experiential learning at both universities.

The faculty at IAC is committed to expanding students’ learning opportunities through virtual exchange. In today’s environment, it is more important than ever to deepen collaborations with faculty peers abroad and to bring the world to the students. This initiative strengthens IAC’s connections throughout the world and advances the university’s mission of global engagement.