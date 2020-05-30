Two ‘robbers’ injured in police encounter

Two alleged robbers were injured in a shootout, said the Quaidabad police on Friday. The police said three men were looting citizens near General Star Road in the Quaidabad area. As a police patrol team tried to intercept the robbers, they shot at the police team in a bid to flee from the scene, the police said.

However, the police team retaliated after which two of them were injured and the third managed to escape, said the police. The arrested suspects were identified as Habib and Sajid, and they were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment, the police added. The police said weapons and mobile phones were found in their possession and a case had been registered them.

Citizen injured

The Korangi Industrial Area police said they arrested a robber who injured a citizen, namely Junaid, during a mugging bid in the Korangi Crossing area. The arrested suspect was identified as Kashif, the police said.

They said two suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to flee after injuring a citizen for resisting their mugging bid when a police team reached the crime scene. The police said Kashif was arrested after an exchange of fire, while his accomplice fled from the scene. The police said arms and ammunition were found on Kashif and a case had been registered against both suspects.