close
Sat May 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

Relatives of man killed in police encounter stage protest

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

HANGU: Relatives of a class-IX student, who had been shot dead in a police encounter, staged protest on Friday and termed the encounter as fake.

The protesters blocked the main road in Hangu Bazaar and said on the occasion that Muhammad Naseem was under arrest and was killed in a fake encounter. Later, the DPO Shahid Ahmed Khan and Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad and local lawmaker talked to the protesters and convinced them to disperse. The protesters were told that Naseem had been killed in an encounter of Kohat Police who wanted him in various cases. The officials also assured to investigate the incident to dig out the facts.

Latest News

More From Peshawar